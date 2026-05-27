CIDG to file obstruction raps vs Robin over Bato escape

The police unit said its investigation concluded that Dela Rosa’s transport out of the Senate premises on the dawn of 14 May was “not a mere hitch ride” aboard Padilla’s vehicle but a “highly coordinated, pre-planned logistical maneuver” intended to avoid detection.

Investigators also claimed that another vehicle tailed Padilla’s car and allegedly acted as a security escort and backup vehicle during the operation.

“The legal action is in line with the CIDG’s mandate to conduct investigation and enforce the law equitably and without exception,” the CIDG said.

The police unit added that helping criminal offenders evade arrest undermines the justice system and compromises public order.

“The PNP-CIDG emphasizes that any act of obstruction of justice will be met with criminal prosecution,” it added.