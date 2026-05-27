CIDG to files raps vs Padilla over Bato escape

The Philippine National Police-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (PNP-CIDG) on Tuesday said it has referred a complaint against Senator Robin Padilla and several individuals for allegedly violating Presidential Decree No. 1829, or obstruction of justice, over the alleged facilitation of the escape of Senator Ronald dela Rosa.

The CIDG said its investigation concluded that the transport of dela Rosa was not merely a “hitch ride” aboard Padilla’s vehicle, but a pre-planned maneuver meant to avoid detection while leaving the Senate premises on 14 May.