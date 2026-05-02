Chinese national posing as Filipino nabbed  in Zamboanga Sibugay

The operation was carried out by BI intelligence agents in coordination with military and police units.

Lin had been reportedly using several government-issued identification cards under different Filipino names but bearing his photograph.

Among the aliases he reportedly used was “Anson Lais Lim” to conceal his true identity.

According to the BI, Lin admitted during the operation that he owned the fraudulent identification documents, which included a driver’s license, tax identification numbers, and other government-issued IDs.

Further verification showed that Lin’s Chinese passport had already expired in 2011, leaving him without valid immigration status in the country.

Authorities also said he had been engaged in unauthorized activities despite holding a retiree visa.

The BI added that documents recovered during the operation suggest Lin may have also misrepresented his minor children as Filipinos by securing Philippine passports using falsified identities.

He was immediately arrested, informed of his rights, and brought to a local police station for booking. Deportation proceedings will be filed against him.

BI Commissioner Joel Anthony Viado condemned the alleged scheme, calling it a serious case of identity fraud involving a foreign national.

“This case exposes a deliberate and systematic attempt to undermine Philippine laws by falsely claiming Filipino identity—not only for himself but even for his children,” Viado said. “We will pursue such offenders with full force of the law. The Bureau of Immigration will not allow anyone to abuse our identity systems or exploit our country for illegal gain.”

The bureau reiterated its warning that foreign nationals who falsify identities or violate visa conditions will be arrested and deported.