Child protection vs online exploitation strengthened

The House of Representatives approved on second reading a legislative measure to expand child protection laws, introducing severe penalties for the use of artificial intelligence to exploit children online.

House Bill 9461, or the Child Online Safety and Protection Act of 2026, aims to close legal loopholes in existing 2022 anti-child abuse laws.

Lawmakers said the updates are necessary to keep pace with a rapidly changing digital landscape and the rise of deepfakes and manipulated media.

Under the bill, the distribution of sexually abusive media involving children carries a penalty of life imprisonment and a minimum fine of P2 million.