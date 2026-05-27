Child protection vs online exploitation strengthened

The House of Representatives approved on second reading a legislative measure to expand child protection laws, introducing severe penalties for the use of artificial intelligence to exploit children online.
House Bill 9461, or the Child Online Safety and Protection Act of 2026, aims to close legal loopholes in existing 2022 anti-child abuse laws.
Lawmakers said the updates are necessary to keep pace with a rapidly changing digital landscape and the rise of deepfakes and manipulated media.
Under the bill, the distribution of sexually abusive media involving children carries a penalty of life imprisonment and a minimum fine of P2 million.
The measure also introduces the penalty of reclusion perpetua — a maximum 40-year prison term — and fines ranging from P2 million to P10 million for individuals who develop AI systems or platforms specifically used to generate child sexual abuse materials.
Sponsoring the bill during the plenary session, Representative Rolando Valeriano, chairman of the House Committee on Public Order and Safety, said the legislation is urgent because the Philippines has become a global epicenter for online child exploitation.
“Ultimately, the bill seeks to create a stronger and more coordinated national framework that protects children, improves investigations and prosecutions, strengthens victim protection, and ensures that offenders and facilitators are held accountable,” Valeriano said.
Supporters of the bill cited a study by Common Sense Media highlighting children’s high exposure to digital platforms. The data showed that children aged eight to 12 spend an average of 5.5 hours daily on screens, while screen time rises to 8.5 hours for teenagers aged 13 to 18.