ISP Summit pushes stronger online child protection vs OSAEC

Panelists emphasized that protecting children online requires stronger digital safeguards, community participation and institutions that children can trust.

DRP Barbara Mae Flores of the National Coordination Center Against OSAEC-CSAEM said children continue to be exposed to different forms of online harm and stressed that the government must take the lead in addressing the issue together with communities and various sectors.

“The government should lead together with communities and sectors hand in hand,” Flores said, adding that awareness campaigns alone are insufficient “if children are not trusting the law itself.”

Engr. Enrico delos Reyes of the Philippine Chamber of Telecommunications Operators said telecommunications companies are investing in technologies aimed at protecting children from online abuse and exploitation.

“We need to protect the children online and fight against OSAEC,” delos Reyes said. “We are investing in protection technologies online, as well as the strengthening of the law.”

PLDT-Smart representative Vergel de Dios said the company has blocked around 208,000 malicious websites as part of its efforts to prevent harmful online activities and exploitation.

Department of Justice Assistant Secretary Michelle Lapuz used the analogy of a house to explain the importance of building strong protection systems for children.

“When building a house, the structure should be strong and the position of family members should be proper for it to be safe,” Lapuz said. She added that parents also play a critical role in online safety, saying that “sometimes parents should not open the door or window to strangers.”

Council for the Welfare of Children Undersecretary Angelo Tapales said many victims remain hesitant to report abuse, particularly children who are girls or members of the LGBTQIA+ community.

“Most of the children, girls, or part of the LGBTQIA+ experience reporting hesitancy,” Tapales said.

Meanwhile, Terre des Hommes Netherlands Philippines representative Glenna Paraan stressed that children and young people should actively participate in campaigns and policies concerning online safety.

“The advocacy can truly be done through the meaningful participation of the youth,” Paraan said.