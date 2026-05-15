ISP Summit pushes stronger online child protection vs OSAEC

Government agencies, telecommunications groups and child rights advocates on Friday called for stronger cooperation in creating safer online spaces for children amid the continuing threat of online sexual abuse or exploitation of children (OSAEC) and child sexual abuse or exploitation materials(CSAEM).
The discussions took place during the National ISP Summit on Child Online Protection and Responsible Digital Industry Engagement in Quezon City, organized by Terre des Hommes Netherlands through Project Creating a Safer Online Environment for Every Child (CONEC), in partnership with the National Coordination Center Against OSAEC-CSAEM, the National Telecommunications Commission and the Philippine Chamber of Telecommunications Operators.
Panelists emphasized that protecting children online requires stronger digital safeguards, community participation and institutions that children can trust.
DRP Barbara Mae Flores of the National Coordination Center Against OSAEC-CSAEM said children continue to be exposed to different forms of online harm and stressed that the government must take the lead in addressing the issue together with communities and various sectors.
“The government should lead together with communities and sectors hand in hand,” Flores said, adding that awareness campaigns alone are insufficient “if children are not trusting the law itself.”
Engr. Enrico delos Reyes of the Philippine Chamber of Telecommunications Operators said telecommunications companies are investing in technologies aimed at protecting children from online abuse and exploitation.
“We need to protect the children online and fight against OSAEC,” delos Reyes said. “We are investing in protection technologies online, as well as the strengthening of the law.”
PLDT-Smart representative Vergel de Dios said the company has blocked around 208,000 malicious websites as part of its efforts to prevent harmful online activities and exploitation.
Department of Justice Assistant Secretary Michelle Lapuz used the analogy of a house to explain the importance of building strong protection systems for children.
“When building a house, the structure should be strong and the position of family members should be proper for it to be safe,” Lapuz said. She added that parents also play a critical role in online safety, saying that “sometimes parents should not open the door or window to strangers.”
Council for the Welfare of Children Undersecretary Angelo Tapales said many victims remain hesitant to report abuse, particularly children who are girls or members of the LGBTQIA+ community.
“Most of the children, girls, or part of the LGBTQIA+ experience reporting hesitancy,” Tapales said.
Meanwhile, Terre des Hommes Netherlands Philippines representative Glenna Paraan stressed that children and young people should actively participate in campaigns and policies concerning online safety.
“The advocacy can truly be done through the meaningful participation of the youth,” Paraan said.
Youth Advisory Group (YAG)
Youth representatives also presented the “Zero Harm Tracker,” a tool developed and launched by the Youth Advisory Group to help make child online protection initiatives more accessible and relatable to young people.
The group said the platform was designed by young people themselves to encourage children and youth to better understand online safety issues.
“It is a tool made by the youth to make it more relatable than adults making it for children and the youth,” the Youth Advisory Group said.
During the open forum, panelists acknowledged that online child exploitation remains linked to poverty and the lure of easy money. Speakers also pointed to harmful parental attitudes that treat children as “material or property,” which may contribute to exploitation.
Organizers said the summit sought to strengthen collaboration among government agencies, telecommunications companies, civil society organizations and communities to build safer digital spaces and prevent online exploitation of children.