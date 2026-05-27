House passes measure to strengthen child protection vs online abuse

Among the amendments made to the previous law was including AI-generated or manipulated content which could be used as exploitative materials against children that are now, more than ever, invested in social media.

Based on a study from Common Sense Media, it was revealed that screen time for young children gradually increases over time, with children aged between eight to 12 years old spending five and a half hours on average while the numbers go up to eight and a half hours for teenagers from 13 to 18 years old.

As a way to combat and punish offenders that promulgate sexually abusive media concerning children, a punishment of life imprisonment along with fines of at least P2 million would be imposed under the law.

Aside from distributors of illegal materials, individuals that are found to be creating systems or platforms wherein artificial intelligence is used to create abusive materials would also face reclusion perpetua and fines of between P2 to 10 million.

In addition, the measure also designates responsibilities on the part of internet platforms and service providers to ensure that efforts to exploit children are promptly restricted and taken down to prevent further offenses.

It would also form government agencies such as the National Council for Child Online Safety and Protection under the Department of Justice (DOJ), National Child-Safety Command and Operations Service, and the Philippine Internet Crimes Against Children Center to strictly impose the provisions of the law.

With a means to further discourage abusers, a Philippine Child Sex Offenders Registry would also be established in order to enhance public safety and track individuals that have been convicted for related crimes.

During his sponsorship speech during the plenary session on Tuesday night, 26 May, House Committee on Public Order and Safety Chairperson Rolando Valeriano mentioned that such a bill was necessary as the country had become a global epicenter where child abuse was increasingly present.

“Ultimately, the bill seeks to create a stronger and more coordinated national framework that protects children, improves investigations and prosecutions, strengthens victim protection, and ensures that offenders and facilitators are held accountable,” Valeriano expressed.