Celebrating hope

It was a balmy Sunday evening when health advocates, philanthropists and guests gathered at the grand ballroom of Solaire Resort North recently for The Hope Gala 2026, a fundraising dinner concert hosted by the EPCALM (Erwin Piedad Cabanag Adult Leukemia Ministry) Foundation.
The event puts the spotlight on their ongoing mission of providing medical, financial and emotional support to adult leukemia patients and their families.
As the guests dined on a delicious four-course meal prepared by Solaire’s culinary team, long-time EPCALM goodwill ambassador and advocate, and the country’s “King of Talk” Boy Abunda welcomed everyone to the glamourous affair and officially opened the program. Joining him onstage to get the evening’s entertainment going is fellow goodwill ambassador, “Concert King” Martin Nievera. He opened the show with a rousing Broadway medley, which included songs like “Corner Of The Sky” and “Defying Gravity.” He was later joined onstage by Fil-Am singer (and American Idol alum) Jessica Sanchez for a beautiful duet.
Nievera has headlined a number of the organization’s galas over the years. He is also the voice behind their official anthem, You Are My Song. As a show of appreciation for his continued support, the foundation surprised the singer with a Special Thanksgiving Tribute, where he was joined onstage by EPCALM beneficiaries in singing the iconic song. You could almost hear the gratitude in their voices with every word, moving Nievera and the audience to tears.
One of the key highlights of the evening was a short dialogue with EPCALM chairman and founder Dr. Erlyn Cabanag-Demerre, and president and chief executive officer Engr. Justice Demerre. The conversation revolved around the foundation’s 21-year journey, focusing on their holistic Grief to Grace approach. They also highlighted the foundation’s vision for sustainability and the critical importance of resource development to ensure that no adult Filipino faces leukemia alone.
EPCALM was founded over two decades ago as a Christ-centered, non-stock, non-profit organization dedicated to providing personalized, practical and family-oriented support programs and services for adult leukemia patients and their families. It was founded by Dr, Cabanag-Demerre in memory of her brother, former city fiscal of Dumaguete, Atty. Erwin Piedad Cabanag, who passed away from leukemia at age 45. Their mission is to nurture those dealing with the dreaded disease spiritually, emotionally and physically toward wholeness through good Christian values. Their EPCALM Housing Facility in New Manila also offers patients a place to stay when in the city for treatment. Proceeds from the event will help fund their ongoing projects, patient assistance programs and counseling initiatives.
The sold-out event also featured more inspiring performances from special guests Pops Fernandez, Vina Morales and Jed Madela.