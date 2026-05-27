Celebrating hope

It was a balmy Sunday evening when health advocates, philanthropists and guests gathered at the grand ballroom of Solaire Resort North recently for The Hope Gala 2026, a fundraising dinner concert hosted by the EPCALM (Erwin Piedad Cabanag Adult Leukemia Ministry) Foundation.

The event puts the spotlight on their ongoing mission of providing medical, financial and emotional support to adult leukemia patients and their families.

As the guests dined on a delicious four-course meal prepared by Solaire’s culinary team, long-time EPCALM goodwill ambassador and advocate, and the country’s “King of Talk” Boy Abunda welcomed everyone to the glamourous affair and officially opened the program. Joining him onstage to get the evening’s entertainment going is fellow goodwill ambassador, “Concert King” Martin Nievera. He opened the show with a rousing Broadway medley, which included songs like “Corner Of The Sky” and “Defying Gravity.” He was later joined onstage by Fil-Am singer (and American Idol alum) Jessica Sanchez for a beautiful duet.