Historical success at the Asian Cultural Council auction 2026

Art met tastemakers at the annual benefit auction of the Asian Cultural Council Philippines Foundation, as collectors, artists and supporters of the arts once again gathered at León Gallery for this well-attended event. First Lady Liza Marcos led the charge, spending hours immersed in both the art and the company of fellow enthusiasts.
The gallery’s expert curation showcased the richness and depth of modern and contemporary Philippine art. From religious sculptures and rare books to paintings and mixed-media pieces, each work contributed to the vibrant tapestry of local artistry. It was truly a sight to behold.
And the result? A resounding success.
The auction achieved a historic milestone, led by a copy of El Filibusterismo signed by none other than José Rizal himself, which reached a valuation of P25,536,000. Other rare and historically significant pieces — each worth millions — were likewise acquired by passionate collectors committed to preserving these treasures for future generations.
In total, the auction raised millions in support of scholarship programs for Filipino artists, scholars, and cultural practitioners pursuing mastery in their respective fields.
This is truly a culturally enriching affair — one I am proud to attend every year. It plays a vital role in keeping our history alive and deeply honored. Congratulations to the Asian Cultural Council Philippines Foundation, León Gallery, Jaime Ponce de Leon, Derek Flores, and your respective teams. Cheers!