Historical success at the Asian Cultural Council auction 2026

Art met tastemakers at the annual benefit auction of the Asian Cultural Council Philippines Foundation, as collectors, artists and supporters of the arts once again gathered at León Gallery for this well-attended event. First Lady Liza Marcos led the charge, spending hours immersed in both the art and the company of fellow enthusiasts.

The gallery’s expert curation showcased the richness and depth of modern and contemporary Philippine art. From religious sculptures and rare books to paintings and mixed-media pieces, each work contributed to the vibrant tapestry of local artistry. It was truly a sight to behold.

And the result? A resounding success.