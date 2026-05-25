Negros takes early Palaro overlall lead.

PROSPERIDAD, Agusan del Sur — Negros Integrated Region (NIR) sits on top of the overall medal tally after the first day of the 66th Palarong Pambansa here.
With a 3-1-1 gold-silver-bronze medal tally, NIR sits on top as of 11 p.m.
Marjen Iwayan tallied 47.2 meters to not only win the elementary girls’ javelin throw, while Christine Rose Toquero won the secondary girls’ category of the same event with 45.22m.
Ashley Nicole Silvor added another mint for NIR after clocking one minute and 0.09 seconds in the elementary girls’ 400m event.
Northern Mindanao sits in second place with two golds, two silvers and one bronze medal under its belt.
Peter Jhon Nadera won the elementary boys’ 110m hurdles with a time of 16.09 seconds, while Charles James Villapaña ruled the same event in the secondary level with 13.51.
CALABARZON is in third place with a 2-1-1 medal tally.
Adam Jay Caralde clocked in 55.02 seconds to win the elementary boys’ 400m event, while Loraine Anne Batalla ruled the same event in the secondary girls’ division with a time of 56.12 seconds.
Action resumes at 6 a.m. on Tuesday here at the Datu Lipus Makapandong - Democrito O. Plaza Sports Complex.