Negros takes early Palaro overlall lead.

PROSPERIDAD, Agusan del Sur — Negros Integrated Region (NIR) sits on top of the overall medal tally after the first day of the 66th Palarong Pambansa here.

With a 3-1-1 gold-silver-bronze medal tally, NIR sits on top as of 11 p.m.

Marjen Iwayan tallied 47.2 meters to not only win the elementary girls’ javelin throw, while Christine Rose Toquero won the secondary girls’ category of the same event with 45.22m.