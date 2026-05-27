BoC finishes 13 seized Discaya vehicles’ disposal

The Bureau of Customs (BoC) announced Wednesday that it has completed the negotiated sale of various abandoned and forfeited goods, including the final four luxury vehicles linked to the Discaya family.
The negotiated sale covered 21 lots of forfeited merchandise from the Port of Manila, the Manila International Container Port and the Port of Cagayan de Oro.
The inventory included luxury cars, truck replacement parts, steel tubes and assorted items.
Five lots were successfully sold during the proceedings, generating P12.35 million.
The four Discaya vehicles accounted for the bulk of the revenue, bringing in P12.28 million. The vehicles were sold individually — a 2021 Cadillac Escalade for P3.75 million; a 2022 GMC Yukon Denali for P3.31 million; a 2022 GMC XL Yukon Denali for P3.21 million and a 2022 Maserati Levante Modena for P2.01 million.
The fifth successful lot was a 2009 Volvo XC90, which sold for P70,000.
With the sale of the final four cars, the BoC has fully disposed of all 13 luxury vehicles seized from the Discaya family.
The proceeds will be remitted to the Bureau of the Treasury, bringing the total amount recovered from the entire 13-vehicle fleet to P114.74 million.
“Today’s completion of the disposal of all remaining Discaya vehicles reflects the bureau’s firm commitment to transparency, accountability, and decisive action in the management of forfeited assets,” Customs commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno said in a statement.
“More importantly, it demonstrates our continued efforts to ensure that government resources are properly utilized in a manner that serves the best interests of the Filipino people,” he added.
Customs officials said the negotiated sale is part of an ongoing effort to legally and efficiently clear abandoned and forfeited goods under existing customs laws.
The final sale remains subject to formal approval by the secretary of the Department of Finance, per standard customs regulations.