BoC finishes 13 seized Discaya vehicles’ disposal

The Bureau of Customs (BoC) announced Wednesday that it has completed the negotiated sale of various abandoned and forfeited goods, including the final four luxury vehicles linked to the Discaya family.

The negotiated sale covered 21 lots of forfeited merchandise from the Port of Manila, the Manila International Container Port and the Port of Cagayan de Oro.

The inventory included luxury cars, truck replacement parts, steel tubes and assorted items.

Five lots were successfully sold during the proceedings, generating P12.35 million.