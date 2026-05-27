Angeletti vows repeat of Mayweather win over Pacquiao

Michael Angeletti recently sent out a message to Filipino foe Kenneth Llover.
It was loud and clear.
Pick your poison.
With 6 June just around the corner, the word war between Angeletti and Llover could heat up in the coming days.
In an interview with fightmeccahq, Angeletti expressed his confidence in dealing the Filipino southpaw his first defeat after they trade blows at the Aichi Sky Expo in Tokoname.
“It’s definitely about to outclass him. Show him his level,” Angeletti, 29, said.
Told that their showdown is being hyped as similar to Manny Pacquiao vs Floyd Mayweather, Angeletti agreed and declared that he will reenact what happened in the May 2015 clash that Mayweather handily won.
“That’s what the are pushing. I’m the black fighter. I’m fighting a shoulder roll. I do a lot of other things as well. I could guard you. Shoulder roll you. Long guard you,” said Angeletti, who trains around the Houston area in Texas.
Llover, 23, according to Angeletti, imitates Pacquiao’s style but that’s not going to work on fight night.
“I love fighting inside. So, he better pick his poison. Where he wants it inside or outside. Whatever. He better be ready,” said Angeletti, who comes to the ring with a 14-0 win-loss card with eight knockouts.
Llover, who packs a 17-0 ledger with 12 knockouts, believes pressure — lots of it — will be key in sending Angeletti home battered and bruised.
The Cavite-based puncher took a break in training on Wednesday but will resume his light workouts Thursday until Friday.
On Saturday morning, he and his team leave for Nagoya.
The winner of the Angeletti-Llover encounter will earn a shot at the International Boxing Federation bantamweight crown of Mexican Jose Reyes Salas as their match has been classified as a title eliminator.