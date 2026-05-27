Angeletti vows repeat of Mayweather win over Pacquiao

Michael Angeletti recently sent out a message to Filipino foe Kenneth Llover.

It was loud and clear.

Pick your poison.

With 6 June just around the corner, the word war between Angeletti and Llover could heat up in the coming days.

In an interview with fightmeccahq, Angeletti expressed his confidence in dealing the Filipino southpaw his first defeat after they trade blows at the Aichi Sky Expo in Tokoname.

“It’s definitely about to outclass him. Show him his level,” Angeletti, 29, said.