High-octane offense: Llover holds key to Angeletti victory

That opponent is American Michael Angeletti, who is also undefeated with a 14-0-0 mark with eight knockouts.

They are scheduled to dispute the right to challenge for the International Boxing Federation (IBF) bantamweight title being held by Jose Salas Reyes of Mexico on 6 June at the Aichi Sky Expo in Tokoname, Japan.

The southpaw Llover, who is already in camp in Tagaytay City, believes non-stop punching will negate Angeletti’s super skill set.

“To do that, of course my stamina will have to be at optimum level,” said the 23-year-old puncher from General Trias, Cavite.

“If you think that you can outbox somebody like Angeletti, you are very wrong. The key is to apply pressure right from the start. You have to make him work and be on the defensive during the fight,” he said.

“There is no other way to beat him but to make him back up,” Llover added.

Two-division champion Gerry Penalosa has assembled a solid think-tank in camp.