High-octane offense: Llover holds key to Angeletti victory

Kenneth Llover admits that the road to a world title shot is heavily guarded and clearing the road block won’t be easy.
“My next opponent is a very scientific fighter,” Llover, sporting a 17-0-0 win-loss-draw record with 12 knockouts, told DAILY TRIBUNE.
That opponent is American Michael Angeletti, who is also undefeated with a 14-0-0 mark with eight knockouts.
They are scheduled to dispute the right to challenge for the International Boxing Federation (IBF) bantamweight title being held by Jose Salas Reyes of Mexico on 6 June at the Aichi Sky Expo in Tokoname, Japan.
The southpaw Llover, who is already in camp in Tagaytay City, believes non-stop punching will negate Angeletti’s super skill set.
“To do that, of course my stamina will have to be at optimum level,” said the 23-year-old puncher from General Trias, Cavite.
“If you think that you can outbox somebody like Angeletti, you are very wrong. The key is to apply pressure right from the start. You have to make him work and be on the defensive during the fight,” he said.
“There is no other way to beat him but to make him back up,” Llover added.
Two-division champion Gerry Penalosa has assembled a solid think-tank in camp.
Joining lead trainer Dindo Campo are top conditioning coach Alex Ariza and his own brother Carl Penalosa Jr.
“I am also getting involved as well because we are up against a very formidable foe,” said Penalosa, who is famed for his tactical genius.
So far, Llover has nothing but praise for the collaboration between the Penalosas with Campo and Ariza.
They would all be spending the entire camp in Tagaytay City until their departure for Nagoya on 31 May.
Two other Filipino boxers are seeing action on the show being put up by Kameda Promotions: Johnriel Casimero and Vince Paras.
Casimero faces Mexican Luis “Pantera” Nery in a ten-rounder at a catchweight of 124 pounds while Paras meets Aoi Yokoyama in another catchweight eight-rounder of 116 pounds.
But the spotlight falls on Llover because if he gets past Angeletti, Penalosa will move heaven and earth to bring the IBF 118-pound title fight in Manila in September.
“That is the target,” said Penalosa.
Sounds like a great plan.