3 new China direct links open amid push

The Philippines expanded its air links with China this month with the launch of three new direct routes connecting Manila to Hangzhou, Changsha and Chongqing, as the government pushes to recover tourism arrivals, which remain well below pre-pandemic levels.

XiamenAir launched its Hangzhou–Manila service on 20 May, operating four times weekly until 31 October.

The carrier also inaugurated a Chongqing–Manila route on 21 May with flights running three times weekly on the same schedule. Qingdao Airlines launched its Changsha–Manila service on 16 May and will operate it three times weekly until 24 October.