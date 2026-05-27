3 new China direct links open amid push

The Philippines expanded its air links with China this month with the launch of three new direct routes connecting Manila to Hangzhou, Changsha and Chongqing, as the government pushes to recover tourism arrivals, which remain well below pre-pandemic levels.
XiamenAir launched its Hangzhou–Manila service on 20 May, operating four times weekly until 31 October.
The carrier also inaugurated a Chongqing–Manila route on 21 May with flights running three times weekly on the same schedule. Qingdao Airlines launched its Changsha–Manila service on 16 May and will operate it three times weekly until 24 October.
The Chongqing inaugural flight arrived at Ninoy Aquino International Airport carrying 74 passengers; the return flight departed with 97.
The Changsha service arrived with 56 passengers and departed with 170. The Hangzhou flight brought in 76 passengers and left with 122.
Tourism Secretary Dita Angara-Mathay said seat capacity from China has recovered to only about half of 2019 levels, even as visitor growth from the market is outpacing that recovery. China accounted for 4.56 percent of total visitor arrivals to the Philippines in 2025.
“The challenge is no longer demand alone — it is our ability to convert that returning interest into actual travel through sufficient, reliable, and commercially sustainable access,” Angara-Mathay said.
From 1 January to 19 May, the Philippines recorded 7,779,012 international air seats for direct inbound flights, up 8.31 percent from the same period last year. International flight arrivals reached 30,729 over the same period, a 4.71 percent increase year-on-year.