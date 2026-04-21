Direct Davao-Manado flights gain traction

The initiative is being led by the Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA), alongside the Department of Tourism and the Department of Trade and Industry. The agencies are coordinating under the BIMP-EAGA framework to improve regional connectivity and economic integration.

Romeo Montenegro, MinDA Deputy Executive Director, said a key lesson from previous failed attempts to sustain the route is the need to build consistent demand before flights resume. “The viability of the route depends on strong and sustained passenger and cargo traffic,” he noted, pointing to earlier challenges that included low ridership, limited cargo volumes, and disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

To address these issues, stakeholders are now pursuing a “demand-first” strategy. This includes developing tourism circuits linking destinations in eastern Mindanao and North Sulawesi, expanding trade exchanges, and strengthening partnerships with local government units and private sector players.

Tourism officials see multiple growth areas if the route is revived. Department of Tourism Region XI Director Tanya Rabat-Tan said opportunities span education exchanges, medical and wellness tourism, as well as niche markets such as diving and adventure travel—sectors where both regions have established offerings.

Private sector interest also appears to be returning. Discussions with Indonesian carrier TransNusa have signaled possible airline participation, although no firm timetable for flight resumption has been announced.

Beyond the air link itself, the initiative is tied to a broader push to operationalize the Davao Triangle Gateway Corridor, which aims to position eastern Mindanao as a unified entry point to the wider BIMP-EAGA subregion. Officials say improved connectivity could facilitate not only tourism flows but also cross-border investments and supply chain linkages.

The effort aligns with the national government’s economic agenda under Ferdinand Marcos Jr., which emphasizes strengthening Mindanao’s role as a strategic hub for ASEAN trade and tourism.

While momentum is building, authorities acknowledge that sustaining the route will depend on converting plans into actual passenger demand and commercial activity—factors that ultimately determine whether airlines will commit to regular operations.