PAL launches new Manila-Palau route

Key regional transit hub

“This launch reinforces Manila’s position as a key regional transit hub while strengthening its role as a gateway for medical tourism,” said PAL president Richard Nuttall. “It also underscores PAL’s role as a reliable bridge connecting Pacific communities with the broader Asia-Pacific region.”

“Passengers will experience the flag carrier’s world-class, heartfelt service as they fly between two island destinations — the Philippines and Palau,” he added.

Flights depart Manila every Wednesday and Sunday at 9:45 p.m., arriving in Palau at 1:30 a.m. the following day. Return flights leave Palau every Monday and Thursday at 3:10 a.m., arriving in Manila at 4:55 a.m. — timings that favor onward connections but may test passenger comfort with red-eye schedules.

Revival of Manila-Saipan service

PAL is pairing the Palau launch with the revival of its Manila–Saipan service, re-entering the Northern Mariana Islands market at the same twice-weekly frequency.

Manila-Saipan flights depart at 7:45 p.m. on Wednesdays and Sundays, arriving at 1:45 a.m.; return flights depart at 2:50 a.m. and arrive in Manila at 5:05 a.m.

Both routes will be served by Airbus A321ceo aircraft configured with 12 business class and 187 economy seats, alongside wireless in-flight entertainment, a standard for regional operations but a step up for routes that previously required multiple carriers.

Consolidation hub for shipments moving into the Pacific

Apart from passenger traffic, PAL is also eyeing cargo upside, positioning Manila as a consolidation hub for shipments moving into the Pacific.

The expansion adds to PAL’s existing Pacific network, which includes Guam and Honolulu, as the airline doubles down on long-haul and regional connectivity to capture more transit and point-to-point demand.