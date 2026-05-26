Stroke cases in Western Visayas reach alarming levels

Records showed that WVMC admitted 808 stroke patients in 2024. The number nearly tripled to 2,326 cases in 2025, underscoring what health experts described as a growing public health concern in the region.

In April 2026 alone, the hospital recorded 157 stroke cases, translating to an average of four to five patients every day.

Quiñon attributed the increase partly to poor compliance with maintenance medications among individuals suffering from hypertension or high blood pressure, one of the leading risk factors for stroke.

She warned that hypertension is often considered a “silent killer” because many patients do not experience symptoms until serious complications such as stroke or myocardial infarction, commonly known as a heart attack, occur.

Given the rising number of cases, health authorities are urging individuals with hypertension, diabetes and other chronic illnesses to strictly follow prescribed treatment plans and regularly take their maintenance medications.

The IPHO also emphasized the importance of adopting a healthy lifestyle, including regular physical activity, a balanced diet, moderation in alcohol consumption, and avoiding smoking and vaping.

Health officials further encouraged residents aged 20 years and older to undergo regular medical checkups and screening at their respective Rural Health Units and health facilities to detect high blood pressure and other risk factors early.

Early diagnosis and intervention remain critical in preventing stroke and reducing the risk of long-term disability and death, Quiñon said.