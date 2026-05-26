PNP moves to seize Bato’s 100-plus guns

The Philippine National Police’s Firearms and Explosives Office (FEO) has recommended the revocation of Sen. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa’s firearm licenses and registrations following the issuance of an arrest warrant against him by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

At a press briefing in Camp Crame on Tuesday, FEO legal officer Lt. Col. Domer Tadeo said the office initiated a motu proprio investigation before receiving a similar request from the National Bureau of Investigation.

According to Tadeo, the review began last week and was based on provisions of Republic Act 10591, or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.