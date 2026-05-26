PNP moves to seize Bato’s 100-plus guns

The Philippine National Police’s Firearms and Explosives Office (FEO) has recommended the revocation of Sen. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa’s firearm licenses and registrations following the issuance of an arrest warrant against him by the International Criminal Court (ICC).
At a press briefing in Camp Crame on Tuesday, FEO legal officer Lt. Col. Domer Tadeo said the office initiated a motu proprio investigation before receiving a similar request from the National Bureau of Investigation.
According to Tadeo, the review began last week and was based on provisions of Republic Act 10591, or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.
“The FEO board recommends cancellation. The ground is under Section 4(g) of RA 10591 — there is a pending criminal case where the imposable penalty is more than two years,” Tadeo said.
He said the recommendation will be forwarded to FEO chief Brig. Gen. Jojo Manalad for approval.
“Once the FEO chief makes the recommendation this week, a notification will be sent to Sen. Dela Rosa. If he wishes, he may file the necessary motion for reconsideration. He also has the option to surrender the firearms,” Tadeo said.
The FEO declined to disclose the number of firearms registered to Dela Rosa, citing privacy considerations. Still, some reports say Dela Rosa’s firearms number over 100.
“It is our position that such information is personal and protected by the Data Privacy Act,” Tadeo said.
A revocation of the gun licenses and registrations will result in the confiscation of the firearms by the PNP.
PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said any action involving firearm licenses is being carried out in accordance with existing laws and regulations.
“The revocation of firearms privileges is a legal and procedural necessity, not a political act,” Nartatez said in a statement. “We will fulfill our mandate with discipline, transparency and full respect for human rights.”
Meanwhile, newly appointed PNP spokesperson Col. Allen Rae Co confirmed that the PNP has received a subpoena from the Department of Justice seeking records related to firearms involved in the 13 May shooting incident at the Senate.
Co said the subpoena covers records of Senate-owned firearms and ownership information on a firearm seen in video footage of the incident.
“The PNP respects the ongoing investigation of the Department of Justice and assures its full cooperation with all lawful processes,” he said.