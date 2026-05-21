Arrest Bato, DoJ orders PNP

Dela Rosa left the Senate premises before dawn on 14 May, hours after a shooting incident in the building involving the Senate security force and NBI agents.

“I would like to confirm that the Philippine law enforcement agencies are now tasked to effect the arrest of Senator Ronald ‘Bato’ dela Rosa,” Vida told reporters.

Vida said the authorities were pursuing the arrest “so that the ends of justice may be achieved,” warning that those who help Dela Rosa evade arrest would face the legal consequences.

Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla, whose department exercises administrative supervision over the PNP, said the department would follow the DoJ’s lead regarding the arrest order.

Non-committal?

This position contrasts with earlier statements by Remulla, who had maintained that police action would require an Interpol notice and that any ICC warrant should be coursed through Philippine courts before enforcement.

The PNP gave a measured response, with its chief, Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr., saying the police force respects the processes of the justice system and recognizes the authority of the competent government agencies in implementing lawful orders.

“As a law enforcement agency, the PNP shall perform its mandate in accordance with existing laws, due process, and established operational procedures,” Nartatez said.