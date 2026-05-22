2 women arrested in alleged swindling incident at Vigan Public Market

Initial investigation disclosed that the suspects allegedly entered the jewelry shop and offered to sell an 18-karat gold ring to a 48-year-old businesswoman from Barangay Pong-ol, Vigan City.

The victim later instructed the suspects to transact with her live-in partner, who examined and weighed the jewelry before offering ₱28,000 for the item. However, while he was conducting an authenticity test, the suspects—who were already holding the cash—allegedly fled the area.

Moments later, the ring was discovered to be fake and without cash value.

The victims immediately pursued the suspects and sought police assistance. Responding personnel from the Vigan City Police Station launched a pursuit operation that led to the immediate interception and arrest of the suspects.

Police said a tricycle driver also played a key role in preventing the suspects’ escape after unknowingly transporting them and later coordinating with authorities, resulting in their turnover to patrolling officers.

Provincial police director PCOL Agosto M. Asuncion commended the responding officers for their quick action and reiterated the importance of police visibility in crowded and crime-prone areas.

Authorities said charges are being prepared against the suspects.