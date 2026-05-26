No more dangling wires

(May 26 2026) Manila Electric Company (Meralco) led by Spokesperson Joe Zaldarriaga, together with the Pasig City government headed by Mayor Vico Sotto, carries out a clearing operation against dangling and illegal wire attachments in Barangay Kalawaan, Pasig City, on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. The operation, which removes unauthorized wires from utility poles, aims to prevent electrocution and fires, as part of the commitment to public safety, during this Electrical Safety Month. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR











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ANALY LABOR ANALY LABOR ANALY LABOR ANALY LABOR ANALY LABOR ANALY LABOR ANALY LABOR ANALY LABOR (May 26 2026) Manila Electric Company (Meralco) led by Spokesperson Joe Zaldarriaga, together with the Pasig City government headed by Mayor Vico Sotto, carries out a clearing operation against dangling and illegal wire attachments in Barangay Kalawaan, Pasig City, on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. The operation, which removes unauthorized wires from utility poles, aims to prevent electrocution and fires, as part of the commitment to public safety, during this Electrical Safety Month. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR