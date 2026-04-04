1,782 dengue cases recorded in QC as of 1 April

The barangays of Batasan Hills, Commonwealth, and Payatas B logged high dengue cases in the district and across the city, with 160, 141, and 101 cases, respectively.

Next to District 2 is District 5, which recorded 269 dengue cases, followed by Districts 4 and 6, which logged 250 cases each.

District 1, however, registered 204 cases, while District 3 remained the lowest at 181 cases.

Children aged 10 years old and below remain the most affected group, with 744 reported cases. This is followed by ages 11–20 with 539 cases and 21–30 years old with 246 cases.

The adult group aged 41 and above logged 130 cases, while those in the 31–40 age bracket had 102 cases.

By gender, no significant difference was recorded, with males accounting for 905 cases (51%) and females with 874 cases (49%).

On top of this, the city also recorded 11 dengue-related deaths during the same period this year.

In response to these high numbers of dengue cases and the death toll in the first quarter of the year, the Quezon City government urged residents to regularly conduct search-and-destroy and clean-up activities to eliminate mosquito breeding sites.

The disease surveillance team also reminded the public to protect themselves by wearing long sleeves and pants, and to immediately consult the nearest health center in the city if symptoms of dengue appear, such as fever, headache, and abdominal pain, for proper and timely care.