Quezon City reports decline in HFMD, measles, dengue cases

The Quezon City government reported a decrease in cases of hand, foot, and mouth disease (HFMD), dengue, and measles during the first three months of 2026.

According to the Quezon City Epidemiology and Surveillance Division, from 1 January to 1 April, HFMD cases saw the largest decline at 76.37 percent, dropping from 292 cases in the same period in 2025 to just 69 this year. Most affected were children aged six and below. The illness is marked by mild symptoms such as fever, headache, rashes on the hands and feet, mouth sores, and sore throat.