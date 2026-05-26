Ilocos Norte opens inabel exhibition in Los Angeles during sakada migration anniversary

The exhibition featured handwoven textiles produced by Ilokano weavers and showcased traditional weaving techniques alongside modern applications of the craft.

Organizers said the exhibit aimed to reconnect younger generations of Filipinos in the United States with their cultural roots through inabel, a centuries-old weaving tradition from Northern Luzon.

The activity was mounted in partnership with the Department of Science and Technology – Philippine Textile Research Institute, which has been supporting textile research and local weaving industries in the country.

Aside from traditional fabrics, the exhibition also presented works by local artisans and creatives involved in preserving and promoting indigenous weaving practices through contemporary designs and sustainable production.

The event formed part of cultural activities commemorating the history of sakadas, or Filipino migrant workers, who traveled to Hawaii in the early 1900s to work in sugar plantations.