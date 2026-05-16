CELEBRATING THE ARTISTRY OF FILIPINO WEAVES

“HIBLA honors a legacy rooted in our founder, J. Amado Araneta, through the spirit of ‘Tradition Woven Forward,’” Romero said. “We are not only preserving heritage, but actively propelling it into modern relevance by opening market access, bringing indigenous textiles to the mainstream, and inspiring new applications that ensure their lasting impact.”

Each of the 18 booths is a testament to the creativity of the Filipino, and it was a stunning display. “Every single weave is like a piece of art, of which there is only one of,” says Dr. Julius Leaño Jr., Director IV of DoST-PTRI. “Everything is handmade , so you are bringing home a piece that is only yours.” Proceeds from the Hibla Weavers’ Fair are for the benefit the Gateway Gallery, the art museum of Araneta City, in support of its 2027 public programs and reinforcing the City’s commitment to accessible cultural spaces.