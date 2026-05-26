A food influencer posted on Instagram about an extra charge when her group recently dined at a high-end Beverly Hills restaurant.

The woman using the handle “justinelovesushi” showed their bill amounting to $1,100, including a $110 “cake cutting fee” for bringing her own dessert to the dinner, the New York Post (NYP) reported.

Some netizens found the fee too much, with one commenter describing it as “wild.” In a public Instagram response, the restaurant Poza apologized to the customers for not being informed of the cake-cutting fee and offered to refund the amount while inviting them back to dine at the rooftop restaurant.