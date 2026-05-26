A food influencer posted on Instagram about an extra charge when her group recently dined at a high-end Beverly Hills restaurant.
The woman using the handle “justinelovesushi” showed their bill amounting to $1,100, including a $110 “cake cutting fee” for bringing her own dessert to the dinner, the New York Post (NYP) reported.
Some netizens found the fee too much, with one commenter describing it as “wild.” In a public Instagram response, the restaurant Poza apologized to the customers for not being informed of the cake-cutting fee and offered to refund the amount while inviting them back to dine at the rooftop restaurant.
Meanwhile, a baker in Louisiana, USA received an order for a $600 birthday cake good for 75 people.
The customer paid Julie Fradella the amount, but on the day the cake was to be delivered, she told the baker that she had canceled her boyfriend’s birthday celebration and asked her to destroy the cake, NDTV reports.
The customer, who discovered that her boyfriend was cheating on her, asked Fradella to record the destruction of the massive cake and offered to pay her $100 for the video.
The video showing the cake in flames went viral on Instagram.
Before setting the cake on fire, Julie addressed the birthday celebrator in the video, sarcastically wishing him a happy birthday while calling out his cheating, according to NDTV.
“Jonathan, it’s Julie with The Sweet Hustle. Just want to wish you a happy birthday. Had so much fun making this cake for your party tonight. It’s just one thing. Cheaters, Jonathan, we don’t like cheaters,” she said, according to NDTV.