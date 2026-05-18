Foreign vloggers shocked by P2.5-million restaurant bill in Palawan

The vloggers praised the restaurant’s seafood offerings, noting in their caption that crab was among the cheapest seafood items on the menu. They ordered several dishes, including a seafood platter, beef tapa, and chicken curry.

However, after finishing their meal, the pair were stunned when the bill they were handed showed a total amount of P2,552,237.

An employee later clarified that the amount was a billing error and that the actual total was P4,807.

The incident quickly drew reactions online, with several viewers sharing similar experiences involving the same restaurant and describing it as one of the more expensive dining spots in the area.

One employee also commented on the vlog, acknowledging the incident and explaining that many staff members work multiple roles throughout the day.

Despite the mix-up, the vloggers insisted they enjoyed their stay in the Philippines and said the viral moment became a funny way to cap off their vacation.