Food stomp

Fast food deliveries make hungry customers happy.
A grandmother, however, broke into tears when the delivery rider arrived at her home bringing the food she ordered, a viral YouTube video aired by GMA News on 10 May showed.
It was not because the delivery was late. The granny was heard on the video telling the rider she sounded just like her daughter, Rosana, so she got teary-eyed and asked the rider for a hug.
The sobbing MommyLa told the rider that she missed her daughter, who works in Manila. She asked to see the face of the rider, who then removed her helmet to reveal — Rosana. MommyLa realized that she got pranked, but she was nevertheless very happy to have her daughter with her.
In another delivery incident, a 30-year-old woman in London ordered food from Popeyes Chicken via Uber Eats at around 3 a.m. on 17 May.
Monique Johnson instructed the delivery driver to phone her when he was outside so he wouldn’t wake a sleeping family member, New York Post (NYP) reports.
Johnson never received a call or message and she dozed off. In the morning, she saw the ordered food on her doorstep, but it was flattened, so she threw it away.
Checking the video of the doorbell camera, Johnson saw the Uber Eats driver drop the food bag on the doorstep, snap a picture of it, kick and smash the order, and return to his car.
Johnson thought she might have failed to answer the driver’s call, angering him. But she filed a complaint against him anyway.
“Even if I didn’t answer the door or my phone, why would you take a photo of the delivered food… then stomp on it and kick it?” she said, NYP reports.