Food stomp

The sobbing MommyLa told the rider that she missed her daughter, who works in Manila. She asked to see the face of the rider, who then removed her helmet to reveal — Rosana. MommyLa realized that she got pranked, but she was nevertheless very happy to have her daughter with her.

In another delivery incident, a 30-year-old woman in London ordered food from Popeyes Chicken via Uber Eats at around 3 a.m. on 17 May.

Monique Johnson instructed the delivery driver to phone her when he was outside so he wouldn’t wake a sleeping family member, New York Post (NYP) reports.

Johnson never received a call or message and she dozed off. In the morning, she saw the ordered food on her doorstep, but it was flattened, so she threw it away.