Half of Pinoys say life worsened — SWS

Half of adult Filipinos say their quality of life has worsened over the past year, according to a Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey conducted from 24 to 31 March 2026.
The survey found 50 percent of respondents classified themselves as “losers,” 26 percent said their lives were unchanged, and 23 percent reported improvement compared to 12 months ago.
This resulted in a Net Gainers score of -26, indicating more Filipinos experienced a decline than improvement. The score is the lowest in over four years, since -44 in September 2021, and 18 points below the 2025 annual average of -8.
SWS said the Net Gainers score was lowest in Mindanao and Metro Manila at -31, followed by the Visayas at -25 and Balance Luzon at -23.
The survey covered 1,500 adults nationwide through face-to-face interviews: 300 each from Metro Manila, the Visayas, and Mindanao, and 600 from Balance Luzon.
ComPAred to November 2025, the Net Gainers score dropped sharply in urban areas from -10 to -32, and in rural areas from -3 to -18.
SWS noted that the quality-of-life indicator had generally been negative until 2015, turned positive before the pandemic, then declined sharply during Covid-19 lockdowns.
It recovered in 2023 and parts of 2024 but weakened again through 2025 before falling further in 2026.
Earlier, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said the government is pursuing poverty reduction through social protection programs, targeted aid and infrastructure spending, with the goal of bringing poverty rates to single digits by 2028.
He said the administration is focused on reducing hunger, improving food affordability, and boosting employment amid rising costs and global pressures.