Half of Pinoys say life worsened — SWS

This resulted in a Net Gainers score of -26, indicating more Filipinos experienced a decline than improvement. The score is the lowest in over four years, since -44 in September 2021, and 18 points below the 2025 annual average of -8.

SWS said the Net Gainers score was lowest in Mindanao and Metro Manila at -31, followed by the Visayas at -25 and Balance Luzon at -23.

The survey covered 1,500 adults nationwide through face-to-face interviews: 300 each from Metro Manila, the Visayas, and Mindanao, and 600 from Balance Luzon.

ComPAred to November 2025, the Net Gainers score dropped sharply in urban areas from -10 to -32, and in rural areas from -3 to -18.

SWS noted that the quality-of-life indicator had generally been negative until 2015, turned positive before the pandemic, then declined sharply during Covid-19 lockdowns.