Marcos satisfaction rating hits record low — SWS poll

The figure marked a sharp 12-point drop from the “neutral” -3 recorded in November 2025 and surpassed his previous record low of -12 in March 2025.

SWS said Marcos’ ratings declined across all major areas, with the sharpest dissatisfaction recorded in Mindanao at -40 and Metro Manila at -31.

His rating remained highest in Balance Luzon at +2.

The survey also showed declining satisfaction across demographic groups, particularly among Filipinos ages 25 to 34 and college graduates, where net satisfaction dropped to -40 and -37, respectively.

Among respondents who said their quality of life worsened over the past year, the president posted a “poor” net satisfaction score of -26.

Filipinos who identified themselves as pessimistic about the future also gave him a -25 rating.

The poll further found the public split over the president’s health following reports about his diverticulitis.

Thirty-five percent said they believe his health is in good condition, 30% said they do not believe it and 35% remained undecided.

The nationwide face-to-face survey interviewed 1,500 adults and carried a margin of error of ±3 percentage points for national figures.