Marcos satisfaction rating hits record low — SWS poll

Public satisfaction with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. fell to its lowest level on record in March 2026, with nearly half of Filipinos dissatisfied with his performance amid worsening economic sentiment and lingering concerns about his health, according to a new survey by Social Weather Stations (SWS).
The 24 to 31 March poll, published Tuesday, found 33% satisfied and 49% dissatisfied with the president, pulling his net satisfaction rating down to -15, classified by SWS as “poor.”
The figure marked a sharp 12-point drop from the “neutral” -3 recorded in November 2025 and surpassed his previous record low of -12 in March 2025.
SWS said Marcos’ ratings declined across all major areas, with the sharpest dissatisfaction recorded in Mindanao at -40 and Metro Manila at -31.
His rating remained highest in Balance Luzon at +2.
The survey also showed declining satisfaction across demographic groups, particularly among Filipinos ages 25 to 34 and college graduates, where net satisfaction dropped to -40 and -37, respectively.
Among respondents who said their quality of life worsened over the past year, the president posted a “poor” net satisfaction score of -26.
Filipinos who identified themselves as pessimistic about the future also gave him a -25 rating.
The poll further found the public split over the president’s health following reports about his diverticulitis.
Thirty-five percent said they believe his health is in good condition, 30% said they do not believe it and 35% remained undecided.
The nationwide face-to-face survey interviewed 1,500 adults and carried a margin of error of ±3 percentage points for national figures.