Family may seek OFW’s autopsy — Salanga

The family of overseas Filipino worker Romualdo Regencia may still request an autopsy either in Saudi Arabia or in the Philippines despite a forensic examination that found no signs of foul play in his death, Labor Attaché Atty. Dominador Salanga said Tuesday.
Speaking on the DAILY TRIBUNE digital program Usapang OFW, Salanga said Saudi authorities completed their forensic examination of Regencia’s remains after he was found dead in his residence in Riyadh.
According to Salanga, the external medical examination showed early signs of decomposition and discoloration but found no visible wounds, injuries or indications of trauma.
Despite those findings, Salanga said the family retains the option of requesting a more extensive autopsy if they seek further clarification on the cause of death.
He said such a request may be made before the remains are repatriated from Saudi Arabia or after they arrive in the Philippines.
Salanga added that the return of Regencia’s remains could be delayed until 31 May or 1 June because of the Eid al-Adha holiday in Saudi Arabia.
He said they are processing the worker’s end-of-service benefits and unpaid salaries while preparations for the repatriation continue.
Salanga said all benefits due to Regencia, who had worked in Saudi Arabia for more than 11 years, would be released to his family after the completion of the required procedures.
Regencia was discovered in his Riyadh residence after co-workers became concerned when he failed to report for work for two consecutive days.
His remains are currently being kept at a morgue in Riyadh while his family awaits his return to the Philippines.