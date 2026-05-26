Family may seek OFW’s autopsy — Salanga

The family of overseas Filipino worker Romualdo Regencia may still request an autopsy either in Saudi Arabia or in the Philippines despite a forensic examination that found no signs of foul play in his death, Labor Attaché Atty. Dominador Salanga said Tuesday.

Speaking on the DAILY TRIBUNE digital program Usapang OFW, Salanga said Saudi authorities completed their forensic examination of Regencia’s remains after he was found dead in his residence in Riyadh.

According to Salanga, the external medical examination showed early signs of decomposition and discoloration but found no visible wounds, injuries or indications of trauma.