DMW facilitates 20 deceased OFWs’ repatriation

In a video shared on social media by the DMW, a priest and a pastor were seen blessing the caskets before they were turned over to their grieving families.

DMW Undersecretaries Felicitas Bay and Dominique Rubia-Tutay, along with representatives from the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, witnessed the arrival and turnover process.

The flight also carried 328 repatriated workers returning to the Philippines. Shortly after, at 6 a.m., a separate flight arrived at Terminal 3 carrying 35 Filipinos from Dubai and Lebanon.

That group included 21 workers and three family members from Dubai, as well as 11 workers from Lebanon.

The DMW said that the government will provide financial assistance and medical assessments to the returning workers and their dependents as needed.