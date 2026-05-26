Ejercito: Senate image in decline

Senator JV Ejercito on Tuesday admitted that the Senate’s public image has been damaged by the ongoing clashes among lawmakers, saying the institution must work to restore the public trust amid the mounting national concerns.

In an interview, Ejercito said the repeated disputes among senators — many of which had spilled onto social media — have contributed to a decline in the public’s view of the chamber.

“I agree that this is one of the lowest moments of the Senate,” he said. “The public’s regard for the Senate has declined because of what has been happening.”