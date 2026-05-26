Ejercito: Senate image in decline

Senator JV Ejercito on Tuesday admitted that the Senate’s public image has been damaged by the ongoing clashes among lawmakers, saying the institution must work to restore the public trust amid the mounting national concerns.
In an interview, Ejercito said the repeated disputes among senators — many of which had spilled onto social media — have contributed to a decline in the public’s view of the chamber.
“I agree that this is one of the lowest moments of the Senate,” he said. “The public’s regard for the Senate has declined because of what has been happening.”
He noted that for decades, the Senate had been a respected institution expected to “stand for what is right,” but recent developments have disappointed many Filipinos.
“As a member of the Senate, I am saddened by what is happening because with the constant bickering, it feels like we are watching a teleserye,” Ejercito said.
He said the political infighting has overshadowed pressing national concerns such as the oil crisis, El Niño, and economic and social concerns affecting ordinary Filipinos.
“There are many problems facing the country that we should be addressing,” he said, stressing that the Senate should focus more on issues directly affecting the people rather than internal disputes.
Ejercito said the chamber must first show that it stands “on the side of what is right” to rebuild the public’s confidence.
Asked if a leadership change could ease tensions, he said the senators may need to make sacrifices to restore order and stability.
“I think we all agree in the Senate that there has to be order because this situation cannot continue,” he said.
Ejercito recalled his abstention from the last Senate leadership vote despite being offered the position of majority leader by new Senate President Alan Peter Cayetano, saying that he did so out of “delicadeza” and loyalty to the leadership of former Senate President Tito Sotto.
“That was the reason I abstained,” he said. “Everyone has to make sacrifices so there can be order because the image of the Senate right now is not good,” he said.