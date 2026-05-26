Ejercito urges Senate to restore public trust

“I agree that this is one of the lowest moments of the Senate,” Ejercito said. “The public’s regard for the Senate has declined because of what has been happening.”

He noted that for decades, the Senate had been viewed as a respected democratic institution expected to “stand for what is right,” but said recent developments have disappointed many Filipinos.

“As a member of the Senate, I am saddened by what is happening because aside from constant bickering, it already feels like we are watching a teleserye,” he said.

Ejercito said political conflicts have overshadowed pressing national concerns, including the oil crisis, the effects of El Niño and other economic and social problems affecting ordinary Filipinos.

“There are many problems facing the country that we should be addressing,” he said, adding that he would rather focus discussions on issues directly affecting the public instead of political disputes.

The senator said the Senate should first demonstrate that it stands “on the side of what is right” and prioritize issues affecting poor and ordinary citizens to help restore confidence in the institution.

Asked whether another leadership change in the Senate could help ease tensions, Ejercito said all senators may need to make sacrifices to restore order and stability within the chamber.

“I think we all agree in the Senate that there has to be order because this situation cannot continue,” he said.

Ejercito also recalled abstaining during an earlier Senate leadership vote despite being offered the position of majority leader by Senate President Alan Peter Cayetano.

He said he declined the offer out of “delicadeza” and loyalty to the leadership team of former Senate President Tito Sotto, where he previously served as deputy majority leader.

“That was the reason I abstained,” Ejercito said. “Everyone has to make sacrifices so there can be order because the image of the Senate right now is not good.”