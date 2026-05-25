Sen. Hontiveros calls for restoring public trust in Senate

The senator also underscored the need for transparency and accountability in the ongoing investigations into the gun-related incident at the Senate on 13 May.

Hontiveros disclosed that the Senate may conduct its own investigation parallel to the probes being carried out by the Philippine National Police and the Department of Justice.

“We really need to build the Senate again, just like the Filipinos have been looking at it for a long time. Even if the current leader remains, even if the current leader changes, I don’t think it’s contradictory to the Senate’s duty,” she said.

Hontiveros added that there should be no cover-ups if the Senate proceeds with its own inquiry alongside the investigations of other government agencies.

Despite the criticisms surrounding the institution, the senator said the Senate could still recover from the crisis, adding that lawmakers must regain public confidence, especially with the impeachment trial and other major national issues ahead.