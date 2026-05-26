DMW monitors ships crossing Hormuz Strait

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said Tuesday it is closely monitoring vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz amid continuing tensions in the Middle East.
In a statement, the agency said 59 vessels carrying 1,834 Filipino crew members crossed the strategic waterway between April and May, as of 25 May.
The ships included oil tankers, cargo vessels, container ships and other commercial vessels operating in the region.
The DMW said it is also tracking 17 additional vessels expected to pass through the strait, carrying nearly 300 Filipino seafarers.
The agency said it is coordinating with shipping companies, licensed manning agencies and relevant government agencies to ensure real-time monitoring, continuous communication and immediate response should the situation require it.
The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s busiest maritime routes and a critical passage for global oil shipments. Concerns over maritime security have intensified following renewed hostilities in parts of the Middle East.