DMW monitors ships crossing Strait of Hormuz amid tensions

The Department of Migrant Workers on Tuesday said it is closely monitoring vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz amid ongoing tensions and conflict in the Middle East.
In a statement, the DMW said a total of 59 vessels carrying 1,834 Filipino crew members crossed the Strait of Hormuz from April to May this year, as of 25 May. These include oil tankers, cargo ships, container vessels, and other commercial vessels operating within the region.
The DMW is also tracking 17 more vessels that may attempt to cross the Strait of Hormuz, carrying nearly 300 Filipino seafarers onboard.
Furthermore, the agency said it continues to closely coordinate with shipping companies, licensed manning agencies, and relevant government agencies to ensure real-time updates, ongoing communication, and immediate response when necessary.
The DMW also assured that assistance and support services will be provided to affected seafarers and their families.