DMW monitors ships crossing Strait of Hormuz amid tensions

The Department of Migrant Workers on Tuesday said it is closely monitoring vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz amid ongoing tensions and conflict in the Middle East.

In a statement, the DMW said a total of 59 vessels carrying 1,834 Filipino crew members crossed the Strait of Hormuz from April to May this year, as of 25 May. These include oil tankers, cargo ships, container vessels, and other commercial vessels operating within the region.