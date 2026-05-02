1,300 Filipino seafarers safely cross Strait of Hormuz—DMW

"So ganoon muna, patuloy lang ang ating pagbibigay ng assistance sa ating mahal na mga OFW na tripulante," he added.

Cacdac, however, stated that approximately 3,300 Filipino seafarers remain in the Persian Gulf.

"Nevertheless, we have been in contact with the license mining agencies and ship owners to make sure that they have adequate supplies. Patuloy naman ang trabaho nila on board," he said.

"Hindi naman sila yung stranded na idle na walang ginagawa. They continue to work kasi they continue to run their respective ships and patuloy ang kanila mga sweldo, yung allotments na pinapadala nila sa kanilang mga mahal na pamilya," the DMW chief added.

Cacdac also said that there are crew members who continue to work on board, and the government is closely monitoring their situation.

"Sa ngayon, siyempre merong mga seafarers na may agam-agam, nag-reach out sa atin pero nevertheless they understand yung mga duties nila on board. Nag-aantay lamang sila ng pagkakataon na maka-exit," he said.

"Merong mga of course yung napuntahan ko sa Alkobar Saudi Arabian a week ago na mga tripulante na naadloon sa mga offshore na nagtatrabaho within the Persian Gulf. So yun naman, sila rin ay safe and sound," the DMW chief added.

Cacdac also said that they are working on the replacement crew for seafarers who have finished their contracts.

"At ang isa pang sinasagawa natin ngayon ay yung replacement crew na tinatawag na mapalitan na rin yung mga tapos ng kontrata o minsan kasi meron ng mga tinatawag na fatigue at saka yung may mga karamdaman na dapat na rin mapalitan," he said.

Meanwhile, a total of 18 Filipino seafarers have safely arrived home via separate commercial flights on 30 April and 1 May after staying in the Persian Gulf on board the Liberian-flagged ship M/V MSC Ishyka.

The seafarers exercised their right to refuse sailing when the ship set to sail to India which required passage through the Strait of Hormuz. This is in accordance with DMW Advisory No. 09 issued on 1 March 2026, reiterating imposition of the seafarer’s right to refuse sailing in high-risk areas in the Gulf region.

DMW Assistant Secretary Venecio Legaspi and Al Khobar Migrant Workers Office Labor Attache Solaiman Mutia met and assisted the seafarers at the King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, Saudi Arabia and assured them of continued government support and assistance.

The repatriation of the crew was facilitated by their agency. Upon arrival, they received financial and transport assistance from DMW and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration.

Currently, more than 8,000 overseas Filipinos from the Middle East have been repatriated by the government since the conflict erupted triggered by the US-Israel attacks on Iran.

"A total of 8,600 na ang nakauwi mula noong tayo ay napagbigyan ng direktiba ng ating mahal na Pangulo na umuwi nang ligtas ang ating mga mahal na tripulante," Cacdac said.

On Saturday morning, another 165 OFWs were repatriated from Kuwait. They received immediate assistance and various services from the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) in its repatriation center in Pasay City.

According to OWWA Administrator Patricia Yvonne Caunan, around 2,000 Filipinos from the Middle East, mostly in Kuwait, have expressed intent to return home and are now awaiting repatriation.