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Bloomberry Foundation, Solaire Cares donate 30 hospital beds to military, police

Bloomberry Foundation, Solaire Cares donate 30 hospital beds to military, police
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The Bloomberry Cultural Foundation Inc., in partnership with Solaire Cares, has donated 30 custom-made hospital beds to medical facilities operated by the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Philippine National Police.

The organizations held a turnover ceremony for the donations at the Solaire Resort Entertainment City in Parañaque.

Bloomberry Foundation, Solaire Cares donate 30 hospital beds to military, police
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The Victoriano Luna General Hospital and the PNP Health Service, both located in Quezon City, received 15 beds each to support their inpatient healthcare services.

Foundation officials said the donation is part of their ongoing commitment to supporting frontline healthcare institutions. The organization has partnered with the military and national police forces on various humanitarian and disaster relief efforts over the years. 

Bloomberry Foundation, Solaire Cares donate 30 hospital beds to military, police
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