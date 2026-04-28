400 Olongapo residents receive free medical, dental services from AboitizPower, partners

The collaborative effort allowed the mission to reach a broad segment of the local population, beginning with “I Am Ready: Operation Tuli 2026” on the first day, where 138 young boys underwent safe surgical procedures.

The program continued on the second day with “Para sa Malusog na Olongapo: Medical and Dental Mission,” providing medical consultations to 108 residents and dental services to 160 individuals. By bringing these services directly to the residents of Brgy. Sta. Rita, Aboitiz Renewables and Olongapo Solar Power Plant helped residents overcome financial and logistical barriers to basic healthcare.

70-year-old retiree Osmeña Moises from Barangay Sta. Rita shared how the medical mission serves as a lifeline for those without a steady income.

She said “Retirado na po ako at wala akong pensyon, kaya sa mga medical mission ako umaasa para sa aking mga pangangailangang medikal. Dito lang po ako nakakaraos at patuloy na nakakainom ng aking mga maintenance na gamot, kaya nakakatuwa po at hindi ko na kailangan pumunta sa ospital o klinika dahil may mga ganitong medical mission sa aming lugar.”

Sharron Manzano, Stakeholder Relations and Permitting Manager of Aboitiz Renewables, noted that the mission reflects the company’s active role in supporting the wellness of its host communities.

“Aboitiz Renewables and the Olongapo Solar Power Plant are dedicated to helping Barangay Sta. Rita through initiatives that provide direct relief and improve local access to healthcare. Providing these services is an essential part of our partnership with the community, ensuring that our presence results in benefits for the families we serve. This is not the last project we will have in and for Barangay Sta. Rita,” she added.

Aboitiz Renewables and Olongapo Solar Power Plant continue to focus on operational resilience and shared value. This health mission advances local wellness standards and demonstrates how the presence of renewable energy projects contributes to the progress of their host localities.