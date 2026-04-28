Aboitiz Renewables, Olongapo cops provide free healthcare

More than 400 residents of Barangay Sta. Rita received free medical, dental and surgical services during a two-day health mission that concluded Sunday. The initiative was a collaborative effort between Aboitiz Renewables Inc., the Olongapo Solar Power Plant, the Olongapo City Police Office, and local volunteer groups. The mission, held 25 and 26 April, aimed to provide basic healthcare to residents facing financial or logistical barriers.

The first day focused on “Operation Tuli 2026,” where 138 young boys underwent surgical procedures. The second day, titled “Para sa Malusog na Olongapo,” provided medical consultations to 108 residents and dental services to 160 individuals.