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Aboitiz Renewables, Olongapo cops provide free healthcare

The Aboitiz Renewables, Inc., Olongapo Solar Power Plant, Olongapo City Police Office (OCPO), and local volunteer groups, provided free medical, dental, and surgical services to over 400 residents of Barangay Sta. Rita on April 25 and 26, 2026.
The Aboitiz Renewables, Inc., Olongapo Solar Power Plant, Olongapo City Police Office (OCPO), and local volunteer groups, provided free medical, dental, and surgical services to over 400 residents of Barangay Sta. Rita on April 25 and 26, 2026.AboitizPower
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More than 400 residents of Barangay Sta. Rita received free medical, dental and surgical services during a two-day health mission that concluded Sunday. The initiative was a collaborative effort between Aboitiz Renewables Inc., the Olongapo Solar Power Plant, the Olongapo City Police Office, and local volunteer groups. The mission, held 25 and 26 April, aimed to provide basic healthcare to residents facing financial or logistical barriers.

The first day focused on “Operation Tuli 2026,” where 138 young boys underwent surgical procedures. The second day, titled “Para sa Malusog na Olongapo,” provided medical consultations to 108 residents and dental services to 160 individuals.

The Aboitiz Renewables, Inc., Olongapo Solar Power Plant, Olongapo City Police Office (OCPO), and local volunteer groups, provided free medical, dental, and surgical services to over 400 residents of Barangay Sta. Rita on April 25 and 26, 2026.
400 Olongapo residents receive free medical, dental services from AboitizPower, partners

Aboitiz Renewables, the green energy arm of AboitizPower, said the mission was supported by a team of doctors and nurses. Community volunteers from Barangay Gordon Heights and the Barangay Public Assistance and Traffic Services of Sta. Rita assisted with logistics and onsite mobilization.

The Aboitiz Renewables, Inc., Olongapo Solar Power Plant, Olongapo City Police Office (OCPO), and local volunteer groups, provided free medical, dental, and surgical services to over 400 residents of Barangay Sta. Rita on April 25 and 26, 2026.
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