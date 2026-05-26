Bea Alonzo returns to taping of GMA teleserye

Why Enrique Gil is mum on his love life

With palpable excitement, Enrique Gil, in a recent interview, enumerated his various investments – a farm, beachfront property, a house in Spain and seven real estate properties all spread in the Metro.

But what he’s not ready to reveal, it seems, is his love life.

When asked if there’s someone he’s romancing with, he backpedaled and said “secret.”

Why? Is he is coy about admitting his romance with Tiktok personality Andrea Brown because she is almost half his age? Gil is already 34 while Brown is 18.

Reportedly, Gil came to know about Brown through her now-closed Tiktok account.

According to online chatter, Gil was enamored with Brown that they would hang out in the Tiktok personality’s neighborhood. Gil became Brown’s personal driver and he blended well with her family.

Soon, Brown reportedly moved into Gil’s house and continued with her studies.

A few days prior to the airing of Gil’s TV series with Andrea Brillantes, Brown talked to Ogie Diaz and denied rumors romantically linking her with the actor.