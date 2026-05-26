Bea Alonzo returns to taping of GMA teleserye

After two weeks in Spain during her blotched wedding to billionaire businessman Vincent Co, Bea Alonzo has quietly returned to the country and has resumed taping for her teleserye in the Kapuso network.
Someone posted a picture of the actress at the @beaalonzo.empire Instagram account where she was with some fans. But the photos, which were captioned “Back to werk” were already deleted.
Many were surprised at Alonzo’s photos. They thought she was still in Spain enjoying her vacation with her family and some friends amid nagging rumors that no wedding will take place in the near future.
The last time Alonzo was photographed was when Co reportedly purchased a sprawling condo for her weeks before the wedding. In two photos, Alonzo seems to be discussing a few things about her unit’s interior design.
It is said that Co intended to put a massive portrait of Alonzo as the main decoration of the unit.
Why Enrique Gil is mum on his love life
With palpable excitement, Enrique Gil, in a recent interview, enumerated his various investments – a farm, beachfront property, a house in Spain and seven real estate properties all spread in the Metro.
But what he’s not ready to reveal, it seems, is his love life.
When asked if there’s someone he’s romancing with, he backpedaled and said “secret.”
Why? Is he is coy about admitting his romance with Tiktok personality Andrea Brown because she is almost half his age? Gil is already 34 while Brown is 18.
Reportedly, Gil came to know about Brown through her now-closed Tiktok account.
According to online chatter, Gil was enamored with Brown that they would hang out in the Tiktok personality’s neighborhood. Gil became Brown’s personal driver and he blended well with her family.
Soon, Brown reportedly moved into Gil’s house and continued with her studies.
A few days prior to the airing of Gil’s TV series with Andrea Brillantes, Brown talked to Ogie Diaz and denied rumors romantically linking her with the actor.
BINI leads new ABS-CBN digital campaign
ABS-CBN continues to strengthen its connection with Filipinos worldwide as BINI leads the company’s new “Together Forever” digital campaign, highlighted by their rendition of the hit song “Dahil Sa ’Yo.”
The music video features moments from the recording session of Aiah, Colet, Maloi, Gwen, Stacey, Mikha, Jhoanna and Sheena, capturing the group’s energy, authenticity and connection with audiences that continue to support Filipino music and entertainment across different parts of the world.
Serving as the official anthem of the campaign, the song celebrates the enduring bond between Filipinos around the world through shared stories, entertainment and digital experiences made possible by ABS-CBN’s expanding online platforms.
Through “Together Forever,” ABS-CBN reinforces its commitment to bringing Filipino stories closer to audiences wherever they may be by continuously innovating and expanding its reach across digital platforms.
The campaign highlights how ABS-CBN programs and artists continue to connect Filipinos worldwide through shared viewing experiences via Kapamilya Online Live and iWant, making meaningful entertainment more accessible anytime and anywhere through 24/7 streaming and on-demand viewing.
Watch BINI’s “Dahil Sa ’Yo” music video and stream ABS-CBN shows on Kapamilya Online Live via the ABS-CBN Entertainment YouTube channel, the most subscribed media and entertainment YouTube channel in Southeast Asia with 54.8 million subscribers.