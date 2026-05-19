Daniel Padilla gives animal shelter caretaker a decent ‘bahay kubo’

Online, netizens greet Bernardo’s statement with howls of protest. Here are some comments:

“Your face is kind of thick, girl, if you say you stay at home, but there’s public evidence that you’re always shopping and going out of town with your mayor boyfriend, the one from Lucena.You’re wasting people’s money on your doll.”

“Just from ‘staying home,’ you can tell she’s a liar. That’d one of the trademark traits of the trapo. That’s where you can really see that Kath has no comm skills, it seems like her IQ and EQ were drained by her love life. And given her resources, she could’ve at least enrolled in JRP or any personal development classes.”

“Although there’s nothing wrong with what she said since that’s her opinion, but there’s a reason why ambush interviews with Kath are rare. It’ll really show that she struggles when it comes to unscripted Q and A.”

ABS-CBN expands global reach

Filipinos all over the world can rid themselves of homesickness by connecting with their loved ones at home while enjoying their favorite ABS-CBN shows online, through Kapamilya Online Live or iWant, which are easily accessible for streaming 24/7.

To celebrate Kapamilyas’ unwavering support for ABS-CBN’s shows and stars, the company recently launched the “Together Forever” campaign with a heartwarming video that features stories of how overseas Filipino workers are able to bond with their loved ones in the Philippines by watching their favorite shows together, whether on the go or in the comfort of their homes, on Kapamilya Online Live on YouTube and the iWant app.

Kapamilya Online Live is ABS-CBN’s livestreaming service that is available on ABS-CBN Entertainment YouTube, the most-subscribed media and entertainment channel in Southeast Asia with 54.8 million subscribers. It offers an elevated viewing experience with free streaming on mobile and connected TVs of ABS-CBN’s currently airing programs and well-loved classics, with video-on-demand to allow viewers to enjoy replays

Some of the programs available on Kapamilya Online Live are the hit primetime series Blood vs Duty, and The Alibi, noontime show It’s Showtime, news telecast TV Patrol, and fan-favorite weekend game shows Kapamilya Deal or No Deal hosted by Luis Manzano and Everybody, Sing! hosted by Vice Ganda.

Meanwhile, ABS-CBN’s streaming platform, iWant, offers the biggest library of Filipino feels. Apart from housing ABS-CBN’s live programming and full episodes of its primetime shows, iWant also offers beloved teleseryes, blockbuster movies, and a roster of new iWant Originals, including some exciting microdramas.

Its most recent titles include The Secrets of Hotel 88 which streams seven days ahead of TV and microdrama The Chambermaid’s Daughter. Upcoming titles include Originals like Miss Behave and Nurse the Dead, iWant’s first LA-based production.