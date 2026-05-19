Daniel Padilla gives animal shelter caretaker a decent ‘bahay kubo’

Not a few fans lauded Daniel Padilla’s generosity recently when he gifted Gemma Omongos, a hardworking caretaker at Lend A Paw Shelter in Arayat, Pampanga.
Omongos shared on her Facebook account her new bahay kubo and thanked the actor for his generosity. Now, she has a more comfortable place to sleep on while taking care of rescued and abandoned cats and dog.
This is not the first time for the actor to help said shelter at Bundok Arayat. Since his 29th birthday in 2024, he has been supporting the shelter by providing a covered mini-park and building cat cages.
In his 31st birthday this year, he distributed food, vitamins and free vaccines for dogs and cats.
With his generosity, many netizens and animal lovers including fur parents, praised him for his advocacy.
Kathryn Bernardo draws flak for being a ‘homebody’
When asked what her life is like now during at a recent trade event, Kathryn Bernardo said she’s mostly at home.
“Before I like going out most of the time. But recently, I like to enjoy my quiet moment with friends and I like to reset myself,” she explained.
Seemingly, Bernardo’s statement caused an uproar on social media. Netizens felt she was lying through her teeth as she has been seen publicly with her boyfriend, Lucena Mayor Mark Alcala. They were last seen coming out of a chi chi restaurant in BGC with Alcala’s female assistant and Bernardo’s makeup artist who happens to be the cousin of the mayor.
Online, netizens greet Bernardo’s statement with howls of protest. Here are some comments:
“Your face is kind of thick, girl, if you say you stay at home, but there’s public evidence that you’re always shopping and going out of town with your mayor boyfriend, the one from Lucena.You’re wasting people’s money on your doll.”
“Just from ‘staying home,’ you can tell she’s a liar. That’d one of the trademark traits of the trapo. That’s where you can really see that Kath has no comm skills, it seems like her IQ and EQ were drained by her love life. And given her resources, she could’ve at least enrolled in JRP or any personal development classes.”
“Although there’s nothing wrong with what she said since that’s her opinion, but there’s a reason why ambush interviews with Kath are rare. It’ll really show that she struggles when it comes to unscripted Q and A.”
ABS-CBN expands global reach
Filipinos all over the world can rid themselves of homesickness by connecting with their loved ones at home while enjoying their favorite ABS-CBN shows online, through Kapamilya Online Live or iWant, which are easily accessible for streaming 24/7.
To celebrate Kapamilyas’ unwavering support for ABS-CBN’s shows and stars, the company recently launched the “Together Forever” campaign with a heartwarming video that features stories of how overseas Filipino workers are able to bond with their loved ones in the Philippines by watching their favorite shows together, whether on the go or in the comfort of their homes, on Kapamilya Online Live on YouTube and the iWant app.
Kapamilya Online Live is ABS-CBN’s livestreaming service that is available on ABS-CBN Entertainment YouTube, the most-subscribed media and entertainment channel in Southeast Asia with 54.8 million subscribers. It offers an elevated viewing experience with free streaming on mobile and connected TVs of ABS-CBN’s currently airing programs and well-loved classics, with video-on-demand to allow viewers to enjoy replays
Some of the programs available on Kapamilya Online Live are the hit primetime series Blood vs Duty, and The Alibi, noontime show It’s Showtime, news telecast TV Patrol, and fan-favorite weekend game shows Kapamilya Deal or No Deal hosted by Luis Manzano and Everybody, Sing! hosted by Vice Ganda.
Meanwhile, ABS-CBN’s streaming platform, iWant, offers the biggest library of Filipino feels. Apart from housing ABS-CBN’s live programming and full episodes of its primetime shows, iWant also offers beloved teleseryes, blockbuster movies, and a roster of new iWant Originals, including some exciting microdramas.
Its most recent titles include The Secrets of Hotel 88 which streams seven days ahead of TV and microdrama The Chambermaid’s Daughter. Upcoming titles include Originals like Miss Behave and Nurse the Dead, iWant’s first LA-based production.