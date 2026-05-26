A Senate consumed by politicking

The video, which Manang Imee claimed was backed by “documentation, footage and statements,” pointed fingers at figures including Senate Minority Leader Tito Sotto III and other opposition senators.

It suggested backroom maneuvers to push term extensions until 2031, raise the presidential age limit to disqualify Duterte, and effectively rig the political landscape in favor of the current powers-that-be.

Not unexpectedly, the minority bloc erupted in righteous indignation. Senators Migz Zubiri, Raffy Tulfo and others branded it “horrible propaganda,” “fake news,” and “hao siao,” demanding that the video be stricken from the record.

Ultimately, Manang Imee withdrew the presentation amid assurances from the minority that a “no-el” scenario in 2028 was improbable. The video was stricken from the record, but the damage had been done. Once again, the Senate proved itself less a chamber of statesmen and more an arena for factional score settling and senseless politicking.

This is only the latest episode in the Senate spin-off from the overarching divisive Marcos-Duterte political zarzuela that has dominated the better part of the Marcos Jr. administration. And there are no signs of it letting up anytime soon.