Senate under attack?!

Just the same, what was looking like a well-orchestrated and strategically timed filing of complaints leading to the impeachment trial (presumably to preemptively strike and neutralize a powerful 2028 contender) took an unexpected turn with the reappearance of Senator Dela Rosa whose vote was crucial to unseating the former Senate President and the administration-allied majority.

Since the 23 senators forthwith took their oaths as judges, many believe the impeachment trial of VP Sara Duterte will now take center stage. But the shifting of alliances and the new leadership of the powerful Senate Blue Ribbon Committee has brought with it the possibility of resuming the flood control hearings and new plot twists to the escalating political zarzuela.

These moves appear to be part of a carefully concocted scheme to leverage the threat of unraveling layers of corruption likely leading to the Palace vis-à-vis the impeachment proceedings against Duterte.

As the impeachment proceedings unfold, the pattern is disturbingly familiar: impeachment complaints dusted off for political payback and leadership ousters choreographed for control.

The Constitution’s safeguards are being tested — and bent — to serve personal and factional survival. Will the upper chamber rise above the fray and conduct a fair trial, or will it become another arena for the all-out war between the Marcos and Duterte camps?

Meanwhile, our institutions remain fragile. The Filipino people deserve better than this endless cycle of political drama. Public officials sworn to uphold the law appear more invested in settling scores than addressing the people’s urgent needs: inflation, agriculture woes, and basic governance failures.

Public office is a public trust — not a tool for revenge nor for perpetuating a dynastic political enterprise.