As low as the floor

Sickening is the word that comes to mind when watching the video played by Senator Imee Marcos during Monday’s plenary session. The video contained statements and footage that linked senators of the minority bloc to a supposed push for Charter change and term extensions for top government officials.

Senator Marcos alleged that the plot to extend terms from 2028 to 2031, suspend the national elections, and raise the presidential age requirement from 45 to 50 was all meant to prevent Vice President Sara Duterte from running for the presidency.

The minority leaders did not like that at all.

Sen. Juan Miguel Zubiri scored Marcos’ “unparliamentary” tirade and called for its removal from the record.