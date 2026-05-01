‘Yorme’ links city services to UN Development Goals

“These goals are only as meaningful as the local government willing to carry them out,” Domagoso said. “They do not implement themselves. They do not fund themselves. Somebody has to do the actual work. In Manila, we are doing the work.”

The mayor highlighted several key pillars of his administration’s agenda, starting with the expansion of the city’s healthcare infrastructure.

He cited the opening of Manila’s seventh district hospital in the historically underserved Baseco area and the launch of a free cardiac catheterization laboratory at Ospital ng Maynila.

According to the mayor, the city has allocated more than P500 million for medicines and hospital equipment.

In education, Domagoso reported the construction of new public schools and the modernization of kindergarten classrooms with smart televisions.

He also cited that the city has released allowances for more than 11,000 teachers and sustained a free milk program for children.

Addressing economic growth, the mayor credited the city’s Electronic Business One Stop Shop for a 300 percent increase in business tax collection during the first three months of his administration.

He stated that new investments have reached P7.1 billion, creating more than 12,000 jobs.

Domagoso also stressed social inclusion, pointing to the city’s inaugural Summer Pride Parade held last Saturday. The event, which drew thousands to the streets from Ermita to Remedios Circle, builds on the city’s Anti-Discrimination Ordinance passed during his first term.

“A city that leaves anyone behind is not a sustainable city,” he told the audience.

The mayor closed his remarks by urging students to hold government leaders accountable and to make decisions that prioritize future generations.

“Sustainability means making decisions today that the next generation will be grateful for,” he said.