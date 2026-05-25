Will Solar Spikers snag Solomon?

The stakes have never been higher for the Premier Volleyball League’s (PVL) bottom four teams.

Tonight, a single ping-pong ball could alter the landscape of Philippine volleyball as the annual PVL Draft Lottery takes center stage at the TV5 Media Center in Mandaluyong City, effectively launching a high-stakes tug-of-war for the services of international standout Alyssa Solomon.

The lottery, which will be telecast live on One Sports’ The Starting Lineup at 6:30 p.m., will lock in the order of the first four picks for the much-anticipated PVL Rookie Draft on 3 June at the Novotel Manila Araneta City.

While four teams are bracing for a night that could define their futures, every eye in the league is fixed on a singular prize: Solomon.