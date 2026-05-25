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Will Solar Spikers snag Solomon?

ALL eyes are on Alyssa Solomon, who is coming off a stint in the Japan SV.League, when the PVL Draft takes place on 3 June.
ALL eyes are on Alyssa Solomon, who is coming off a stint in the Japan SV.League, when the PVL Draft takes place on 3 June.Photograph courtesy of UAAP
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The stakes have never been higher for the Premier Volleyball League’s (PVL) bottom four teams.

Tonight, a single ping-pong ball could alter the landscape of Philippine volleyball as the annual PVL Draft Lottery takes center stage at the TV5 Media Center in Mandaluyong City, effectively launching a high-stakes tug-of-war for the services of international standout Alyssa Solomon.

The lottery, which will be telecast live on One Sports’ The Starting Lineup at 6:30 p.m., will lock in the order of the first four picks for the much-anticipated PVL Rookie Draft on 3 June at the Novotel Manila Araneta City.

While four teams are bracing for a night that could define their futures, every eye in the league is fixed on a singular prize: Solomon.

ALL eyes are on Alyssa Solomon, who is coming off a stint in the Japan SV.League, when the PVL Draft takes place on 3 June.
Solomon joins PVL Draft

The 6-foot-1 opposite hitter from National University (NU)--fresh off an overseas stint with Japan SV.League powerhouse Osaka Marvelous and a historic silver-medal run with Alas Pilipinas, beat Friday’s application deadline to officially declare for the draft.

Her rare combination of height, championship pedigree and international experience has transformed the proceedings into a literal sweepstakes.

Mathematically, Capital1 holds the statistical advantage to land the coveted No. 1 pick, entering the draw with a 40 percent probability. Galeries Tower follows closely with a 30 percent chance, while ZUS Coffee and Choco Mucho hold 20 percent and 10 percent odds, respectively.

However, as the league’s brief history has shown, probability is far from a guarantee. In last year’s lottery, the Nxled Chameleons held the highest odds but suffered a heartbreaking slide down to the fourth overall pick, paving the way for Capital1 to secure the top selection.

ALL eyes are on Alyssa Solomon, who is coming off a stint in the Japan SV.League, when the PVL Draft takes place on 3 June.
Capital1 boosting offensive output

Should the bouncing balls swing in favor of Capital1 again, it would set up a blockbuster collegiate reunion, pairing Solomon with her former NU co-Most Valuable Player Bella Belen. More so, it would also solidify Capital1 as an instant championship favorite.

The franchise is already loaded for a massive breakout after capitalizing on Cignal’s sudden leave of absence, acquiring powerhouse hitters Vanie Gandler and Erika Santos. Adding a generational talent like Solomon to a core that already boasts Belen, Gandler and Santos would instantly transform Capital1 from a rising contender into the team to beat.

But if Galeries Tower captures the top spot, Solomon could be the franchise-altering savior the team desperately needs.

PVL Draft Lottery 2026 Alyssa Solomon
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