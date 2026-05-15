Capital1 boosting offensive output

Determined to make a breakthrough podium finish in its second year in the pro ranks, Capital1 stacked its arsenal with battle-tested weapons as it took advantage of Cignal’s decision to take a leave of absence.

The squad, owned by the Romero sisters Milka and Mandy, signed Gandler and Santos as free agents.

The challenge for the Solar Spikers now is the process of utilizing their strengths and turning them into a three-headed monster, which can give other established clubs a run for their money.

Belen, the 2025 top overall pick, believes there’s no need for drastic adjustment on their part despite the trio being known to average almost 20 points per game in the All-Filipino Conference.

“I don’t think it will be a problem for us. Volleyball is a team effort. The more scoring options we have, the easier it is for the team to win,” the AFC Rookie of the Conference said.

“I’m very happy because we all know Ate Vanie and Ate Erika are very strong players. I’m very excited about how we’ll build our dynamics, how we will jell as a team and how we’ll complement each other since we have different skills. I’m very excited to see where we will be in this new chapter (for Capital1).”

The Solar Spikers are looking to improve from a disappointing ninth-place finish to end the season.

Belen has been vocal in her wish to play alongside Alas Pilipinas teammate Gandler in the PVL.

In fact, during the PVL All-Star Showcase held in Candon, Ilocos Sur recently, Belen admitted that she helped woo former Cignal players to consider Capital1 as their next destination.

“I really manifested and prayed for it, that we get to recruit players from Cignal because with the likes of Ate Vanie and Ate Erika, they’ll be a big help for Capital1,” Belen said.

“Even before we’ve been telling Ate Vanie to give Capital1 a chance. I guess all my efforts and convincing worked and I’m very thankful Ate Vanie gave us a chance.”

The Solar Spikers also signed veteran setter Jaja Maraguinot for next season.

But Capital1 is not yet done beefing up its roster as it looks to select a top talent coming from the collegiate ranks in next month’s 2026 Draft.