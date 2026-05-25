Why Bai Lu rules C-drama

Every C-drama fan knows the name Bai Lu.
Whether it’s heartbreaking historical romances, fantasy dramas that leave the entire internet emotionally unavailable, or rom-com moments endlessly recycled through TikTok edits, Bai Lu has become that girl of the C-drama world.
With her effortless charm, expressive acting and ability to deliver vulnerability in one scene and chaos in the next, Bai Lu is part of a new generation of Chinese actresses redefining global stardom.
From making viewers fall in love in Love Is Sweet, to emotionally-wrecking audiences in Till the End of the Moon and Story of Kunning Palace, Bai Lu has mastered the art of keeping fans completely obsessed. One episode in, and suddenly you’re defending her characters like your life depends on it.
Her chemistry with co-stars, emotionally-charged performances and meme-worthy off-screen personality have turned her into both a fan favorite and a social media phenomenon.
Born Bai Mengyan on 23 September 1994, in Changzhou, Jiangsu, China, Bai Lu first entered the entertainment industry through modeling before transitioning into acting. Before becoming one of the most recognizable faces in Chinese television, she appeared in short films and music videos before officially making her acting debut in 2016 after signing with Huanyu Film.
Her breakout moment came in 2018 with the historical drama Untouchable Lovers, where she played dual roles and immediately caught viewers’ attention with her versatility and screen presence. The role earned her the “Best Newcomer Award” at the iQiyi All-Star Carnival and officially marked the arrival of a rising C-drama star.
Then came 2019 — arguably the beginning of the Bai Lu takeover. With The Legends and Arsenal Military Academy, she proved she could do it all: comedy, action, romance, angst and emotionally devastating stares. In The Legends, she portrayed a powerful demon leader with undeniable main-character energy, while Arsenal Military Academy showcased her charisma in a gender-disguise military storyline that fans still talk about today.
Her global popularity continued to skyrocket with dramas like Love Is Sweet, One and Only, Forever and Ever, and the fantasy mega-hit Till the End of the Moon. The latter became one of Youku’s biggest fantasy successes and solidified Bai Lu as one of the defining actresses of modern xianxia dramas. Her ability to portray layered emotions and multiple identities within the same storyline became one of her greatest strengths as an actress.
In 2023, Bai Lu once again dominated conversations with Story of Kunning Palace, playing Jiang Xuening — an ambitious and morally complex heroine navigating power, regret and redemption. The drama quickly became a streaming success, with fans praising Bai Lu’s mature performance and commanding screen presence.
Beyond acting, Bai Lu has also become a fashion and beauty favorite, collaborating with luxury and global brands such as Michael Kors, Chopard, Olay and Sergio Rossi. Whether she’s appearing on magazine covers, fashion week content, or viral interview clips, her influence extends far beyond television screens. She embodies the modern celebrity formula: talented, stylish, relatable and online enough to constantly keep fans entertained.
Online fan communities frequently praise Bai Lu for her adaptability across genres and her chemistry with co-stars, including Xu Kai, Luo Yunxi and Ren Jialun. Alongside the fame, however, fans have also discussed the intense pace of her filming schedules and the demanding nature of the Chinese entertainment industry. Even so, Bai Lu continues to maintain a reputation of professionalism, consistency and an undeniable work ethic.
Today, Bai Lu stands as one of the leading faces of contemporary Chinese entertainment. She has become a defining icon of this generation’s C-drama era