Why Bai Lu rules C-drama

Every C-drama fan knows the name Bai Lu.

Whether it’s heartbreaking historical romances, fantasy dramas that leave the entire internet emotionally unavailable, or rom-com moments endlessly recycled through TikTok edits, Bai Lu has become that girl of the C-drama world.

With her effortless charm, expressive acting and ability to deliver vulnerability in one scene and chaos in the next, Bai Lu is part of a new generation of Chinese actresses redefining global stardom.

From making viewers fall in love in Love Is Sweet, to emotionally-wrecking audiences in Till the End of the Moon and Story of Kunning Palace, Bai Lu has mastered the art of keeping fans completely obsessed. One episode in, and suddenly you’re defending her characters like your life depends on it.