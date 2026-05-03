‘Veil of Shadows’: A mesmerizing gem

Plot overview

The story unfolds in Luo’an City, where gruesome murders plague the streets every seven days. Lu Wuyi, the youngest nine-tailed fox from the Formless Moon Sect, infiltrates the Wei Mansion disguised as a priest to capture the traitor demon Xiaowei, who holds the Dragon God’s power. She crosses paths with her cunning sister Wu Wangyan, the vengeful demon hunter Wu Shiguang, and the cheerful yet mysterious Ji Ling from the Shilin Sect. As alliances shift and betrayals emerge, they confront the supreme demon Jiu Ying, grappling with sacrifices for love, fate, and world peace.

Stellar cast

Ju Jingyi shines as the alluring Lu Wuyi (also Di Zhu/Jiu Ying), delivering a career-best performance with refined cunning and heartbreaking emotion. Tian Jiarui embodies the multi-layered Ji Ling (Dragon Deity/Manman), earning praise for his depth in a tragic arc. Joseph Zeng (Wu Shiguang/Cang Hao) and Chen Duling (Wu Wangyan/Qing Yi) bring intense chemistry, while supporting roles like Yan An’s Li Jie add loyalty and intrigue.